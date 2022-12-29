Connect with us

Sports

Titans host Cowboys Thursday night; hear live on Thunder Radio

Published

The Tennessee Titans (7-8) play their final home game of the regular season this week, hosting the Dallas Cowboys (11-4) on Thursday Night Football. Kickoff at Nissan Stadium (capacity 69,143) is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. CST on Dec. 29.

You can hear the game live on Thunder Radio – your exclusive home for the Titans in Coffee County. Titans countdown pregame begins at 6 p.m. with kickoff at 7:15 p.m. Listen at 107.9 FM, 106.7 FM (Tullahoma) and 1320 AM.

For the first time in franchise history, the Titans will be playing their second game of the season on Thursday night. On Nov. 17, they visited the Green Bay Packers in a Thursday primetime game and won the contest by a final score of 27-17.

This will be the Cowboys’ first trip to Tennessee since 2014 and their fourth total appearance at Nissan Stadium, which opened in 1999. The Titans won the most recent meeting at Dallas in 2018 by a final score of 28-14.

Titans football on Thunder Radio is listed by realtor Charlie Gonzales with Keller Williams Realty.

