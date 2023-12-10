Connect with us

Titans great Frank Wycheck found dead on Saturday at the age of 52

Published

Frank Wycheck

It is with great sadness that the family of Frank Wycheck has confirmed
his death.

Born Frank John Wycheck on October 14, 1971, he passed away in his home
on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at the age of 52.

Frank Wycheck spent 11 seasons in the NFL (1993 – 2003), primarily with
the Tennessee Titans.

At this time, it appears Wycheck fell inside his Chattanooga, TN home
and hit his head on Saturday morning.  He was found unresponsive that
afternoon.

Wycheck was an integral part of the Titans franchise when the Houston Oilers relocated to Tennessee and was quickly a fan favorite. He played an instrumental role in the biggest play in Titans history – The Music City Miracle, which sparked the Titans only trip to the Super Bowl. He later served as color commentary for Titans Radio alongside Mike Keith for a decade before stepping down in 2017.

He was a 3-time pro-bowler while with the Titans and is a member of the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame.

Wycheck moved to Chattanooga, TN this past summer to be closer to his
family.  He leaves behind two adult daughters, Deanna and Madison, both
married, and three grandchildren – Leo, Stevie and August.

The family, per his wishes, plans to work with experts for on-going
brain injury (TBI) and CTE research.  Funeral services have not yet been
made at this time.

