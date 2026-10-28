Titans Face Difficult Decision With Cornerback Alontae Taylor

The Tennessee Titans are facing uncertainty surrounding cornerback Alontae Taylor, who has not played a defensive snap in the team’s last two games.

Taylor was inactive during Tennessee’s Week 6 victory over Indianapolis and was active but did not play in the Titans’ Week 7 loss to Cleveland.

According to reports, head coach Robert Saleh wants to move Taylor back to nickel cornerback after his transition to outside cornerback failed to produce the desired results.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

However, the move presents challenges within Saleh’s defensive scheme, with second-year cornerback Marcus Harris currently handling the majority of nickel duties.

The Titans signed Taylor to a three-year, $60 million contract during the offseason, but his limited playing time has sparked speculation about a potential trade ahead of the November 10 deadline.

With Tennessee sitting at 1-6, Taylor’s future with the organization remains uncertain.

READ THE FULL STORY HERE