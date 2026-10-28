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Titans Face Difficult Decision With Cornerback Alontae Taylor

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The Tennessee Titans are facing uncertainty surrounding cornerback Alontae Taylor, who has not played a defensive snap in the team’s last two games.

Taylor was inactive during Tennessee’s Week 6 victory over Indianapolis and was active but did not play in the Titans’ Week 7 loss to Cleveland.

According to reports, head coach Robert Saleh wants to move Taylor back to nickel cornerback after his transition to outside cornerback failed to produce the desired results.

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However, the move presents challenges within Saleh’s defensive scheme, with second-year cornerback Marcus Harris currently handling the majority of nickel duties.

The Titans signed Taylor to a three-year, $60 million contract during the offseason, but his limited playing time has sparked speculation about a potential trade ahead of the November 10 deadline.

With Tennessee sitting at 1-6, Taylor’s future with the organization remains uncertain.

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