Titans beat Colts, even up record at 2-2

In a city known for auto racing, the Titans started out fast and furious.

The team then spent most of the second half spinning its wheels.

At the end of this season, however, no one will be asking how the Titans beat the Colts here on Sunday.

‘How much?’ is the most important question, and the answer on this day was ‘seven.’

“We won the game 24-17, and I am excited as hell about it,” Titans coach Mike Vrabel said immediately after the contest. “We are excited to win on the road, in the division.”

The Titans have now beaten the Colts four straight times, and won five of the last six in the series. The Titans have won four straight games at Lucas Oil Stadium.

After improving to 2-2 with the win, there was no reason to apologize, despite some anxious moments in the second half, when the team failed to score, and the Colts made it interesting.

“It feels great, and it feels great to celebrate in that locker room,” Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill said. “I’m proud of our guys – we battled together. … At the end of the day, our job is to go out there and win football games – 1-0 every week – and we were able to do that.

“Our job is to win, whether it is “ugly” or “pretty” it doesn’t matter. A’ W’ is a ‘W’ and our job is to score more points than the other team and finish each and every week 1-0. “

The Titans showed up early on both sides of the football while racing to a 24-3 lead.

Tannehill completed 17-of-21 passes for 137 yards and two touchdowns in the game, with scoring tosses to receiver Robert Woods and tight end Chig Okonkwo.