As Tennessee families gather for Thanksgiving Day feasts on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2026, the Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance (TDCI) and the Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFMO) urge Tennesseans to focus on kitchen fire safety in light of new figures related to cooking safety.

National fire data shows that Thanksgiving is the peak day for home cooking fires, with more than three times the daily average for such incidents. In Tennessee, data from 2025 shows that cooking fires were the leading known cause of home fires, accounting for about one in four, and have taken a tragic toll: 1,524 home cooking fires claimed 2 civilian lives, injured 25 civilians, and caused at least $9 million in property damage. Among fires reported through the new national system (NERIS), about one in six caused moderate or major damage.

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“While delicious home-cooked meals are a beloved Thanksgiving tradition, a cooking related home fire can spell disaster for you and your loved ones if you’re not paying attention in the kitchen,” said TDCI Commissioner and Fire Marshal Carter Lawrence. “It only takes a moment for a home fire to start, but the consequences can last a lifetime. I remind Tennesseans to always use working smoke alarms and never leave a stove unattended while cooking.”

By ensuring safety in the kitchen this year, Tennesseans can protect themselves and Tennessee firefighters, most of whom are volunteers.

“Every time firefighters respond to a home fire, they are putting their lives on the line in order to try and help save their neighbors,” said Deputy Commissioner for Fire Prevention William “Chip” Kain. “This year, I remind Tennesseans to take care while cooking in order to help reduce the risk of a home fires to themselves and to Tennessee’s firefighters, many of whom are volunteers.”

To aid Tennesseans who may be cooking this year, the SFMO offers these Thanksgiving fire safety cooking tips:

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Avoid distractions. Stay in the kitchen when you are frying, grilling, or broiling. If you have to leave the room, even for a moment, turn off the stove’s burners.

Be mindful of your alcohol consumption while preparing food.

Always use working smoke alarms in your home, making sure they are installed inside and outside each bedroom and living area.

Use a kitchen timer when boiling, simmering, baking, or roasting to remind yourself to check what you are cooking.

Use caution with turkey fryers. The SFMO recommends that consumers always utilize oil-free models.

Turkey fryers should always be used outdoors and kept a safe distance from homes, buildings and other flammable materials.

Never leave a turkey fryer unattended. Most fryer units do not have thermostat controls. If you do not watch the fryer carefully, the oil will continue to heat and could boil over, resulting in a fire.

Never let children or pets near the fryer, even if it is not in use. The oil inside the cooking pot can remain dangerously hot for hours after use.

Use well-insulated potholders or oven mitts when touching pot or lid handles. If possible, wear safety goggles to protect your eyes from oil splatter.

Make sure the turkey is thawed and dry before cooking. Ice or water that mixes into the hot oil can cause flare-ups.

Keep an all-purpose fire extinguisher nearby. Never use water to extinguish a grease or oil fire. Instead, put a lid over the flame, exit the home and call your local fire department by dialing 9-1-1.

For more information on making your home fire safe, download and print the SFMO home fire safety checklist.