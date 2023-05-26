Tina Ann Newman passed this life on Monday, May 22, 2023 at the age of 49 years. Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 1 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with burial to follow at Concord Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11 AM until the service time.

Tina, a native of Coffee County, was the daughter of Carl Edward and Sandra Gail Newman. She enjoyed swimming, coloring and singing. She also loved spending time with her grandchildren.

Tina is survived by son, Dakota Eugenio of Tullahoma; daughters, Brittany Potter of Manchester, Consuelo Zuniga of Winchester and Adela Eugenio of McMinnville; sisters, Debbie Phillips (Wilford Leon) of Georgia, Diana Boyett of Beechgrove, Edna Wilcox of Manchester and Janice Gipson of Missouri and grandchildren, Xander Constantaras, David Mejia, Brynn Brawley, Mia Mayes, Mary Mayes and Peyton Thompson and one grandchild on the way, Zachiah Maurice.

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.

Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.