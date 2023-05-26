Timothy Wyatt Holman passed this life on Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at the age of 56 years. Funeral services are scheduled for Sunday, May 28, 2023 at 2 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with burial to follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 12:30 PM until the service time.

Mr. Holman was the son of Rudy Wilson Holman, who survives and the late Sandra Kay Davenport Bunn. He was a 1987 Moore County High School graduate. Tim was an avid UT Vols and TN Titans football fan. He was also an Elvis Presley fan.

In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his brother, Ronald Dale Hooten. He is survived by his father; brother, Paul Qualls Jr (Kandy) of Lynchburg; sister, Bobbie Jo McBray (Sam) of Center, AL and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

