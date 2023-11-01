Time to Turn the Clocks Back

Connect with us

Sunday, Nov. 5 is when most of the nation will fall back to standard time as Daylight Savings Time ends.

Hawaii and Arizona are the only states that do not observe daylight saving time, with the exception of the Navajo Nation in northeastern Arizona.

The official time to set clocks to standard time is 2am Nov. 5 but many will change the time on their devices before going to bed this Saturday.

Let daylight saving time changes serve as a reminder that when you change your clocks, also change your batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors. A few minutes could save your life.

