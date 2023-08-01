Tiffany Clutter joins Thunder Radio as News Director

Thunder Radio WMSR has announced the hiring of Tiffany Clutter to serve as the station’s News Director.

Clutter is a radio industry veteran, having previously spent 15 years as the president of Coffee County Broadcasting, Inc. (Thunder Radio) and serving as an on-air personality, among other roles, before leaving to work for the Manchester Recreation Department in November of 2019.

Clutter will be tasked with leading a complete overhaul of the station’s news operations. Her first day is August 1.

“WMSR Radio has long been established as a true, local community radio station since its inception in 1957 and a big part of that is being very involved in the community news,” said Josh Peterson, Vice President and Co-Owner of Thunder Radio. “The scope of our news coverage needs to be more expansive – from being more visible at events that are happening, government happenings and being in the know about things happening on every street corner and sidewalk that affect the day-to-day lives of our citizens.

“I think our listeners on terrestrial radio and our website visitors are going to notice a significant change and enhancement to our news coverage with Tiffany at the helm – both in the depth of the stories we cover and the tools we use to bring them to life such as more audio interviews and video through our social media and our website at thunder1320.com,” added Peterson.

Other station changes will be coming in the near future –including more local daytime programming. Those announcements will be made later in August.

“Thunder Radio has a great team that is producing a tremendous amount of content each day for its listening and website audiences,” said Clutter. “The strong commitment to excellence is evident in the round-the-clock product that is available to our community. Being asked to be a part of this well-oiled machine is a thrill! I am so excited!

“I hope that I can bring some value, with my unique purview. Over the past 3 1/2 years that Josh and Holly have owned the radio station, I have told them how proud I am of them for their work ethic and commitment and creativity. What a gift it is to have the opportunity to work with them and take our efforts to the next level.”

(hear Tiffany speak on joining Thunder Radio as News Director below)

Station President Holly Peterson is excited for the direction of the station with Clutter on the team.

“Tiffany brings so much experience in radio and she is very involved in the Manchester community,” said Holly Peterson. “She has a passion for not only the Manchester community but for Thunder Radio, having previously been an owner of the station. We know she is going to be excellent for our listeners. Between our radio station signals, app, website and social media channels, we want to provide the Manchester community with the information and news they need in an accurate and timely manner.”

Thunder Radio WMSR can be heard locally at 107.9 FM and AM1320. An alternate signal in Tullahoma and Franklin County can be heard at 106.7FM. The station also streams its content 24-7 on the Manchester Go Smartphone App and at thunder1320.com. The station is locally owned and operated by Manchester residents Josh and Holly Peterson.

Thunder Radio WMSR prides itself on local coverage – including broadcasts of Coffee County Central athletics (football, basketball, baseball, softball, volleyball and soccer) as well as some middle school athletics. Thunder Radio is Coffee County’s exclusive home for Tennessee Titans football, Atlanta Braves Baseball, Nashville Predators Hockey, the Dan Bongino Show, Rick & Bubba Show and The Ramsey Show.