Tickets remain on sale for ‘Dinner with Dale Murphy’ in Manchester

Dale Murphy, an Atlanta Braves legend and member of the Braves Hall of Fame, will be in Manchester for a fundraiser event on Saturday, February 25th.

The fundraiser – “Dinner with Dale” – is for the Coffee County Central Red Raider baseball team and is being presented by FirstBank and Jeff Lowe. Tickets remain available.

Tickets are $50 and include dinner, a meet & greet with Murphy and a photo op. Autograph opportunities will be available for an additional charge. The “Dinner with Dale will be from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at the Coffee County Fairgrounds – 99 Lakeview Dr. in Manchester.

Anyone interested in tickets should contact Victoria or Michelle at FirstBank in Manchester, located at 1500 Hillsboro Blvd. in Manchester.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

About Dale Murphy

Murphy spent the majority of his 18-year career with the Braves. He won back-to-back National League MVP Awards in 1982 and 1983, five straight gold gloves and four straight silver slugger awards. He retired with 398 career home runs and while he is a member of the Atlanta Braves Hall of Fame, he has been controversially left out of the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame. He was active from 1976-1993.