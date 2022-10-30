TICKET INFO FOR CHS FOOTBALL PLAYOFF GAME

For the first time since 2007, the Coffee County Red Raider football team will be hosting a TSSAA State Football playoff game on Friday, Nov. 4 when Stewarts Creek comes to Manchester.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Ticket pricing and information is set by TSSAA and was released this weekend.

Unlike the previous 5 home games, tickets will be available for purchase at the gate and they are $10 apiece. Tickets can also be purchased at the CHS main office through the week for the same price.

Digital tickets will also be available through gofan.co for a slight discount. After service fees, tickets at through gofan are $9.40 apiece. You can purchase digital tickets by clicking here.

The Raiders (8-2 overall) will host the Stewarts Creek Red Hawks (5-5 overall) out of Region 4.

Both teams enter the first round of the playoffs playing their best football. Stewarts Creek started the season 1-4, but rebounded to win 4 of its last 5, including wins over La Vergne, Rockvale, Siegel and Wilson Central.

“Stewarts Creek is a very good football team,” said CHS head coach Doug Greene. “They have a really good running back, a lot of formations they throw at you. This is what it’s all about, though. This is the most fun football right here.”

Meanwhile, Coffee County has won 6 in a row after a 2-2 start. The Red Raiders are enjoying a historic season to this point, winning 8 games in a season for the first time since 1981. This will be the third time in the program’s history to host a playoff game, the other two being in 1997 and 2007. Coffee County is looking for more history this Friday as the Raiders are 0-11 all time in TSSAA playoff games.

If Coffee County wins, they will host the winner of Blackman and Cookeville on Friday, Nov. 11. The loser’s season will come to a close.

RADIO INFORMATION

If you can’t make it to the game, you can listen live on Thunder Radio WMSR at 1320 AM or 107.9 FM. You can also listen on the Manchester Go App for your smartphone or online by clicking here.

If you plan to listen along during the game in the stadium, a portable AM / FM radio provides a live broadcast. Listening on the app or online stream has a 12 second delay.

The Friday Night Thunder pregame show starts at 6 p.m. with kickoff at 7. The Friday Night Thunder postgame show rumbles on until approximately 10:30 p.m.

COMMUNITY PEP RALLY

There will be a community pep rally on the Manchester downtown square from 6-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3. Everyone is encouraged to attend and support the Red Raiders as they prepare for a playoff push.