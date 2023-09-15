THURSDAY SPORTS ROUNDUP: Coffee Middle beats Westwood in volleyball; Raider golf wins 3-way match; CHS volleyball falls to Lawrence Co.

Westwood and Coffee Middle volleyball teamed up Thursday night to raise over $700 to donate to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

On the floor, Coffee Middle got a 2-0 win, beating the Rockets 25-15 nd 25-22 in a match you heard on Thunder Radio.

CMS controlled the first set from start to end. Westwood led in the second set 17-14 and was tied at 20-20 before CMS pulled away at the end.

The fundraising effort of $715 means the two programs have raised over $3,350 in the past three years that has gone to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

RAIDER GOLF DROPS TULLAHOMA, SHELBYVILLE

CHS Raider golf team had a solid day at WillowBrook Thursday – shooting a team 330 to beat Tullahoma by 19 strokes and Shelbyville by 76 strokes.

Jack Stowe’s 79 paced the Raider golfers. Noah Costello shot 83, while Brady Daugherty and Jackson Shemwell eached turned in 84 to round out the scoring.

The Lady Raiders shot 194 – led by 95 by Araya Hughes. Leah Kate Sullivan turned in a 99.

The Raider JV golfers also picked up a win with a 362 to Tullahoma’s 369.

Coffee County was led by Jaxon Phillips with a 14-over par 86. Zach Tidwell carded an 88, Cade Williams 90 and Landon Collins 98.

CHS VOLLEYBALL FALLS TO LAWRENCE COUNTY 0-3

Coffee County Central was swept at Lawrence County Thursday, losting 21-25, 17-25 and 14-25.

Zowee Dillard turned in 9 kills for Coffee County. Madison Pruitt had 12 sets.