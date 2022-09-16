THURSDAY SCOREBOARD: Rocket volleyball, football and CHS volleyball all win

Multiple area prep sports teams were in action Thursday night, with the CHS Lady Raider volleyball team, Westwood Rocket football and Westwood volleyball all picking up wins.

CHS Volleyball 3, Grundy County 0

Coffee County made quick work of the visiting Yellow Jackets, winning 25-17, 25-18 and 25-14. CHS also got JV and freshman team wins.

For the varsity Lady Raiders, Gia Perez hammered out 10 kills and served up a team-leading 7 aces. Zowee Dillard added 8 kills for the Lady Raiders.

Coffee County improves to 10-9 overall with the win and will host the Dream for Weave Southern Slam Classic this weekend in Manchester.

Westwood Volleyball 2, Fayetteville 0

The Westwood Lady Rockets got a JV and varsity sweep over Fayetteville Thursday night.

Junior varsity win 2-1, 25-18, 10-25 and 16-14

Meanwhile, the Rocket varsity rolled 25-20 and 25-10.

Rocket football 50, Community 14

Westwood scored early, often and never let up in a 50-14 thrashing of Community on the road Thursday. The Rockets led 44-6 at the halftime break.

Westwood improves to 4-2 with the win and will host Forrest next week.

Coffee County Central soccer 0, Shelbyville 7

Shelbyville led 4-0 at the half and got 3 goals from Paige Blackburn in the second half to roll past an injury-decimated Lady Raiders, who were down 3 starters and lost Katie Cotten for a portion of Thursday’s home match with a tweaked ankle. The Lady Raiders fall to 0-3 in district play with the loss. They will travel to Warren County Tuesday.

Westwood Lady Rocket soccer 0, Webb 8

Webb piled up 8 goals in the first half and that score held in an 8-0 win over Westwood. Mia Jernigan had 10 saves in goal for Westwood.