THURSDAY SCOREBOARD: Raider baseball, soccer both fall

RAIDER BASEBALL 0, CHRISTIAN ACADEMY OF KNOXVILLE 11

The CHS Red Raider baseball team gave up 5 in the second inning and 6 in the fourth to fall to CAK 11-0 in a run-rule shortened game.

The Raiders managed only 1 base runner the entire game – a double by sophomore Cole Pippenger.

Timothy Henderson was tagged with the loss – allowing 7 earned runs on 4 hits and 3 walks.

Brady Daugherty and Trevor Jesse split time to pitch the other inning. Jesse retired two without giving up a hit.

RAIDER SOCCER 0, FRANKLIN COUNTY 3

The Rebels of Franklin County scored 2 goals within 5 minutes midway through the first half and then tacked on a penalty kick in the second half to beat the Red Raiders 3-0 Thursday night in Manchester.

Coffee County struggled to get any kind of possession, managing only one serious shot on goal in the second half in the final minutes.

The Raiders fall to 1-1 in district play with the loss.