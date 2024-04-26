THURSDAY SCOREBOARD: Raider baseball gets road win; CMS golf downs Tullahoma

Coffee County baseball stepped out of district play Thursday and got a 5-1 road win at Upperman.

Blake Hillis had a 3 RBI day and Isaiah Deadman tossed 4.2 innings of shutout ball in the win. Deadman allowed just 1 hit. Bird Fellers went the final 2.1 innings to bring home the win.

The Raiders will host Franklin County Friday for senior night – hear the broadcast live on Thunder Radio. First pitch set for 6 p.m.

CMS GOLF 11.5, TULLAHOMA .5

Coffee Middle golf dominated Tullahoma 11.5 flags to 0.5 Thursday at Lakewood Country Club.

The groups of Levi Rossman, Brandon Thomas; Riley Keele, Rylan Melson; Dax Carney and Eli Williams all picked up 3 flags. Elijah Carter and Luke Lowe snagged 2.5 flags in the match-play style event.