Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

THURSDAY SCOREBOARD: Raider baseball gets road win; CMS golf downs Tullahoma

Published

Blake Hillis

Coffee County baseball stepped out of district play Thursday and got a 5-1 road win at Upperman.

Blake Hillis had a 3 RBI day and Isaiah Deadman tossed 4.2 innings of shutout ball in the win. Deadman allowed just 1 hit. Bird Fellers went the final 2.1 innings to bring home the win.

The Raiders will host Franklin County Friday for senior night – hear the broadcast live on Thunder Radio. First pitch set for 6 p.m.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

CMS GOLF 11.5, TULLAHOMA .5

Coffee Middle golf dominated Tullahoma 11.5 flags to 0.5 Thursday at Lakewood Country Club.

The groups of Levi Rossman, Brandon Thomas; Riley Keele, Rylan Melson; Dax Carney and Eli Williams all picked up 3 flags. Elijah Carter and Luke Lowe snagged 2.5 flags in the match-play style event.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:

You May Also Like

News

SCHOOL ALERT: Administrators asking parents of New Union, Coffee Middle students to pick up children after water main break

A water main break in the New Union area has left two county schools with no water. New Union Elementary is without water and...

May 19, 2023

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023