THURSDAY SCOREBOARD: Perfect 4-0 night for area middle school basketball

COFFEE MIDDLE GIRLS 50, SOUTH MIDDLE 1

CMS Lady Raider head coach David Vinson challenged his team to step up the defensive intensity prior to playing South Thursday night.

His girls listened.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

South didn’t score from the field all night as CMS trounced the Trojans 50-1 in Cowan.

Hayleigh Harris led the Lady Raider offense with 21 points. Adalyn Clark finished the night with 13, Jenslee Nogodula had 6, Brylyn McAdams 4, Avery Pruitt 2, Isabelle Saner 2 and Harper Crosslin 2.

CMS improves to 7-0 on the year and will host North Monday night.

WESTWOOD GIRLS 38, EAGLEVILLE 24

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Westwood Lady Rockets picked up back-to-back wins for the first time this season with a 38-24 road win Thursday night to follow up a home win against East Tullahoma on Wednesday.

The Lady Rockets actually trailed at the half – behind 16-15. But Westwood exploded in the third, piling up 16 points – including 6 from Zallona Dillard and 4 out of Jerzee Ferrell. The Lady Rocket defense held Eagleville to just 2 points in the fourth quarter to seal the game.

Ferrell’s 10 led all scorers. Allison Russ added 9 and Dillard 8.

WESTWOOD BOYS 37, EAGLEVILLE 28

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Westwood’s Mason Troxler was steady in the paint all night long Thursday. The Rocket big man wore out Eagleville to the tune of 17 points to lead the Rockets to a 37-28 win and their 11th win of the year.

The Rockets only led by 6 after three quarters but were able to keep their distance in the fourth.

Zeke Jones had a 6 point night, followed by 5 apiece from Isaiah Buchanan and Brady Christian. Caleb Hill had 4.

COFFEE MIDDLE BOYS 40, SOUTH 27

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The CMS Raider boys had a nice second half, scoring 14 and 12 points in the third and fourth quarters to expand their halftime lead into a 40-27 CTC win.

Two Raiders hit double figures: Jaxon Pruitt with a season high 17 points and Jerrad Morgan with 10. In total, 7 different Raiders scored points.

The Raiders are now 3-4 on the year.