THURSDAY SCOREBOARD: CHS softball wins opener; CMS baseball and softball sweep

Coffee Middle Lady Raider Softball 9, Franklin County Middle 4

Coffee Middle used three Franklin County errors and a six run fourth inning to power its way to a 9-4 win over Franklin County on the road Thursday afternoon.

Briley Jernigan knocked in three runs in the win for the Lady Raiders on three hits, including a double. Phoenix Jones also doubled and knocked in a pair for CMS.

Jernigan earned the win in the circle. She allowed four earned runs while scattering six hits and walking two. She picked up four strikeouts.

Coffee County Central Red Raider Baseball 2, Siegel 9

The Red Raider baseball team fell to 0-2 on the season with a 9-2 loss at Siegel Thursday.

Siegel raked out 11 hits in the win.

Brady Daugherty was tagged with the loss – allowing four runs on four hits through the first 1.2 innings.

Senior Jayden Fellers worked 2.2 n relief and Isaiah Deadman struck out 3 in 1.2 innings of mop-up work.

Offensively the Raiders struggled, mustering only 2 hits. Nate Rutledge knocked in a run and had a hit. The other hit was a single from Trevor Jesse.

The Raiders are scheduled to host LaVergne at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Coffee Middle Baseball 4, Franklin County 2 | Coffee Middle Baseball 9, Franklin County 1

Coffee Middle needed extra innings but the Raiders managed to beat Franklin County 4-2 despite recording only one hit in the first game of a double header Thursday.

Jaxon Pruitt earned the win in relief of August Lynch. Pruitt struck out 6 over the final 3 innings.

Rylan Abellana recorded the only hit in the game for CMS. The Raiders scored two decisive runs in the 8th on a wild pitch that scored Ethan Arnold and an error to score Jordan Henley.

The second game was far less stressful for CMS. The Raiders broke out a 6 run second inning in a 9-1 win. CMS bashed out 10 hits, including doubles from Arnold and Mason Floyd.

Arnold earned the win on the mound in the five-inning game. Arnold scattered 2 hits and allowed just one unearned run over 4 innings of work. He walked 2 and struck out 1.

Coffee County Central Softball 12, Cascade 1

Senior Trevecca signee Madison Pruitt blasted a 3-run home run in the sixth inning to give Coffee County an early night, run-ruling visiting Cascade 12-1 in the season opener.

Sophomore Lily Norman earned the win in the circle – working 4 innings of scoreless ball.

The Lady Raiders will host Spring Hill to open district play next Wednesday, March 13. First pitch set for 6:30.