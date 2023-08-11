Connect with us

THURSDAY ROUNDUP: Rocket football falls in opener; CMS volleyball wins home opener

Westwood's Ty Deaton (no 24) tries to bring down a pass from Caleb Hill Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. -- Photo by Holly Peterson, THUNDER RADIO WMSR 107.9 FM | 1320 AM

Westwood Rocket football opened the 2023 football season with a tough conference loss Thursday, Aug. 10, falling to visiting Cannon County 46-12 at Dyer-Bouldin Field.

The Rockets were down 22-0 before they had a chance to get off the mat.

THIS GAME WAS BROADCAST LIVE ON THUNDER RADIO AS PART OF THE CAPSTAR BANK HOMETOWN SPORTS SERIES.

Westwood finally got on the board in the second quarter on a short quarterback sneak by Caleb Hill, who finished with 28 yards on 8 carries. He was 6-of-15 through the air with a TD and an INT.

Hill’s TD run was setup by a long run from Ty Deaton, who ended the night with over 100 all-purpose yards: 44 on the ground and 71 receiving.

The second Westwood score was a touchdown pass to Hayes Shemwell.

The Rockets trailed 38-12 at halftime.

MIDDLE SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

The Coffee Middle Lady Raiders held their first home match Thursday. The Lady Raiders fell behind 0-1 before bounding back for a 3-1 in over the visiting Tullahoma Wildcats.

CMS moves to 2-0 on the season with the win.

