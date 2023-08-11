THURSDAY ROUNDUP: Rocket football falls in opener; CMS volleyball wins home opener

Westwood Rocket football opened the 2023 football season with a tough conference loss Thursday, Aug. 10, falling to visiting Cannon County 46-12 at Dyer-Bouldin Field.

The Rockets were down 22-0 before they had a chance to get off the mat.

Westwood finally got on the board in the second quarter on a short quarterback sneak by Caleb Hill, who finished with 28 yards on 8 carries. He was 6-of-15 through the air with a TD and an INT.

Hill’s TD run was setup by a long run from Ty Deaton, who ended the night with over 100 all-purpose yards: 44 on the ground and 71 receiving.

The second Westwood score was a touchdown pass to Hayes Shemwell.

The Rockets trailed 38-12 at halftime.

MIDDLE SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

The Coffee Middle Lady Raiders held their first home match Thursday. The Lady Raiders fell behind 0-1 before bounding back for a 3-1 in over the visiting Tullahoma Wildcats.

CMS moves to 2-0 on the season with the win.