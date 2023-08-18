Connect with us

THURSDAY ROUNDUP: Coffee Middle volleyball remains perfect; Westwood football drops 2nd straight

Published

Brady Clem (80) carries the ball for the Westwood Rockets Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. -- Photo by Holly Peterson, THUNDER RADIO WMSR

ROCKET FOOTBALL FALLS TO CASCADE

Westwood Rocket football fell to 0-2 in a shutout loss to Cascade Thursday night at Dyer-Bouldin Field in Manchester.

THIS GAME WAS BROADCAST LIVE ON THUNDER RADIO AS PART OF THE CAPSTAR BANK HOMETOWN SPORTS SERIES. LISTEN HERE.

The Rockets just could not muster up much offense against the Champions. Brady Clem led the way on the ground with 36 yards on 8 totes. Caleb Hill completed 8-of-16 passes for 41 yards. Ty Deaton hauled in 3 passes for 17 yards.

Defensively, Luke Christian snagged an interception to end the first half. Westwood trailed 8-0 after the first quarter and 24-0 at the halftime break.

The Rockets will hit the road on Aug. 24 at Liberty.

COFFEE MIDDLE VOLLEYBALL STAYS PERFECT

The CMS Lady Raider volleyball team improved to 5-0 on the season with a clean sweep of visiting North Franklin Thursday afternoon.

Varsity Lady Raiders made easy work of the Gatorettes, winning 25-5 and 25-18. JV also won in a sweep, 2 matches to none.

The Lady Raiders will play North again on Monday in Franklin County.

COFFEE COUNTY VOLLEYBALL BEATS FRANKLIN COUNTY

Coffee County volleyball got its first win of the season Thursday, beating Franklin County 3 sets to 1 in Winchester.

The win moves CHS to 1-1 on the season before heading to the Cougar Classic in Murfreesboro this weekend.

