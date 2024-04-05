Connect with us

THURSDAY ROUNDUP: Coffee Middle baseball wins; Lady Raider softball rolls

Published

Madison Pruitt

Coffee County Central softball stepped out of district play and put a beating on Cascade, scoring 14 in the first inning in a 16-0 win Thursday night.

Paisley Campbell and Kara Wheeler each had 2-hit nights. Wheeler and Willow Carden doubled while Maggie Montgomery picked up a triple. Campbell, Wheeler and Madison Pruitt finished with 3 RBIs each. Montgomery scored 3 times.

Lily Norman tossed 2 innings of 1-hit ball in the win. She struck out 4. Kaylee Buckley worked an inning of scoreless relief

CMS Red Raiders 3, Lincoln County 1

Auggie Lynch and Jaxon Pruitt combined to hold Lincoln County to just 5 hits and 1 earned run on the mound in a 3-1 win in Manchester Thursday. Lynch got the win, striking out 8 and allowing 1 earned run.

Pruitt went 2 innings and struck out 4 while allowing 2 hits and no runs.

At the plate Pruitt and Kanon Creek each doubled. Pruitt knocked in a run and scored once.

