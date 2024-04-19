THURSDAY ROUNDUP: Coffee County baseball, softball, soccer all get wins

COFFEE COUNTY SOFTBALL 13, WARREN COUNTY 6

Coffee County softball put up an 11 spot in the third inning and rolled to a 13-6 win over Warren County Thursday night in Manchester – a game you heard live on Thunder Radio WMSR 107.9 FM.

Warren County put up a 5 in the top of the fifth to stave off a mercy rule game.

The Lady Raider bats were hot. Madison Pruitt lifted a pair of doubles, scored once and knocked in a pair – she was the Norman Home Builders Player of the Game.

Jalyn Moran also doubled and Maggie Montgomery had a triple as part of a 3-hit night.

Lily Norman started the game, left for an inning and then returned to finish the final 3 innings. Norman earned the win after allowing 1 earned on 3 hits. She struck out 12.

The Lady Raiders will travel to Lincoln County at 2:30 p.m. Sunday – you can hear that game live on Thunder Radio.

RED RAIDER BASEBALL 7, MOORE COUNTY 6

Coffee County baseball finally busted out of a 6-game losing skid on Thursday – but it took some late inning work against visiting Moore County.

The Raiders scored 4 in the sixth to come from down 6-3 and get a 7-6 win.

Davis McKenzie earned the win in relief – going 3.2 innings and allowing 1 earned run on 3 hits. Nate Rutledge notched the save, striking out the side in the seventh.

The Raiders finally took the lead in the bottom of the sixth on a single from Colter Neel to score Trevor Jesse. Prior to that Cole Pippenger doubled to score Brady Daugherty and Brendon Sheppard.

The Raiders (11-13) will host Central Magnet at 6 p.m. Friday.

RED RAIDER SOCCER 4, SPRING HILL 0

CHS soccer got a 4-0 shutout over visiting Spring Hill Thursday night.

Brayden Trail tossed the shutout in goal for the Raiders and he had plenty of support from his offense.

The Raiders were up 1-0 within 2 minutes on a goal from Ethan Sloan off an assist by Joel Barrera.

From there Thomas Roberts got his first goal of the season and Cayden Trail scored twice in the second half.

Coffee County is now 8-1-2 and will host Lincoln County Monday. Friday’s scheduled home game against Ooltewah has been cancelled.

WMS Rocket Baseball 7, Cascade 12

The Rocket baseball team opened the conference tournament by making 11 errors in a 12-7 home loss to Cascade.

The Champions led 10-0 in the top of the third before the Rockets started trying to fight back but it was too little too late.