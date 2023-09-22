Connect with us

THURSDAY PREP ROUNDUP: CHS soccer falls to Columbia on senior night; volleyball swept

Published

Lilly Matherne (1) and Tia Buchanan celebrate after a goal Thursday night, Sept. 21, 2023. -- Photo by Holly Peterson, THUNDER RADIO WMSR 107.9 FM 1320 AM

Coffee County soccer got two goals in the first half and took Columbia into the break tied at 2-2. But the Lions outshot the Lady Raiders 8-1 in the second half and left Manchester with a 4-2 win.

In the first half Coffee County matched Columbia goal for goal.

The first Lady Raider goal came with 17:30 to play in the first half when a Lilly Matherne cross found the right foot of Tia Buchanan to tie the match 1-1.

After falling behind 2-1 four minutes later, the Lady Raiders got aggressive. Columbia keeper Mallory O’ Neal left the goal go beat Matherne to a loose ball – Abigail Bellamy got control of the loose ball off the foot of O’Neal from 40 yards out and nailed the back of the net to tie the game at 2-2.

Columbia outshot Coffee County 15-4 on the night. CHS will be back at home on Tuesday, Sept. 26.

LADY RAIDER VOLLEYBALL FALLS TO COLUMBIA ON THE ROAD

The Lady Raider volleyball team fell to 11-17 overall with a 0-3 loss at Columbia Thursday.

The Lady Raiders will be at home on Tuesday, Sept. 26 for senior night.

