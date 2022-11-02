Thursday is the last day to cast an early vote for Nov. 8 State and Federal Election

Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, is the last day for Tennesseans to cast an early vote for the Nov. 8 State and Federal General election..

Voters in Coffee County can cast an early vote at two locations:

County Election Commission located at 1329 McArthur Street, Manchester

C.D. Stamps Community Center located at 810 South Jackson Street, Tullahoma

Early voting offers the convenience and flexibility of evening hours and multiple polling locations in some counties.

“Time is running out for Tennesseans planning to vote early in the Nov. 8 election,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. “I urge voters to take advantage of the last days of early voting to make their voices heard.”

Tennessee voters need to bring valid photo identification to the polls. A driver’s license or photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, Tennessee state government or the federal government is acceptable even if expired. A student ID or out-of-state driver’s license is not acceptable. For more information about what types of IDs are permitted, visit GoVoteTN.gov.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Secretary of State’s office is Tennessee’s trusted source for accurate election information. For the latest information about the Nov. 8 election, follow the Secretary of State’s social media channels Twitter: @SecTreHargett, Facebook: Tennessee Secretary of State and Instagram: @tnsecofstate.

For more information about early voting, visit GoVoteTN.gov or call the Division of Elections toll-free at 1-877-850-4959.