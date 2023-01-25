Final day to purchase Bonnaroo tickets at a discount; Thursday, Jan. 26

Thursday, Jan. 26th is the last day you can purchase discounted Bonnaroo tickets through Thunder Radio. After today we will be sold out. There is a limit of 4 tickets per person and you must live within Coffee County.

Here is how it works: You will purchase these tickets online with a special code that we give you. You can call for the code at (931) 728-1320, or email josh.peterson.wmsr@gmail.com.

This year’s festival will see the Foo Fighters headline the final night. Also appearing are Paramore, Lil Nas X, Korn, Kendrick Lamar, Sheryl Crow, Odesza, among many others.

Learn more at thunder1320.com/Bonnaroo