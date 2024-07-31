Connect with us

Thursday is registration day for Manchester City Schools; first full day for county school students

By Katie Northcott

All area students in Manchester and Coffee County Schools will be school on Thursday, August 1st.

The Coffee County school district will have its first full day of school on Thursday after having an abbreviated day on Tuesday of this week. This means school buses and heavier traffic in the mornings from 7-8 a.m. and in the afternoons from 3-4 p.m. near school buildings.

The Coffee County school district includes Coffee County Central High School, Coffee County Raider Academy, KOSS Center, Coffee County Middle School, Deerfield Elementary, East Coffee Elementary, Hickerson Elementary, Hillsboro Elementary, New Union Elementary, and North Coffee Elementary.

The Manchester City school district will have an abbreviated registration day from 8-9 a.m. Thursday, August 1st. Friday will be an administrative day. Students’ first full day will be Monday, August 5 for city schools.

The Manchester City school district includes Westwood Middle School, College Street Elementary, and Westwood Elementary.

