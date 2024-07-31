ELECTION DAY THURSDAY AUGUST 1: Everything you need to know before heading to the polls

Thursday, August 1, 2024 is voting day in Coffee County. Tennesseans voting on Election Day should remember to bring valid photo identification to the polls. A driver’s license or photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, Tennessee state government, or the federal government can be used even if they are expired. College student IDs are not acceptable.

In Coffee County there are a handful of contested races that are being closely watched, including Coffee County Mayor, Manchester Mayor, Manchester Aldermen and Tullahoma Mayor.

Citizens can view early voting turnout data, see a list of candidates, view a sample ballot, and download the GoVoteTN app by clicking here. For more information, you can also visit GoVoteTN.gov or contact the Division of Elections toll-free at 1-877-850-4959.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Click to see the August 1, 2024 Republican Primary and Coffee County General Sample Ballot

Click to see August 1, 2024 Democrat Primary and Coffee County General Sample Ballot

Click to see August 1, 2024 Coffee County General (only) Sample Ballot

Tennesseans can now see how the 2021-2022 redistricting process has impacted them through a simple address search.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.



The Tennessee Comptroller’s Office has created a new online dashboard entitled Tennessee District Lookup that makes it easy to see which legislative districts are now assigned to each address in the Volunteer State.

The new dashboard includes updated legislative district information for County Commissions, the State House, State Senate, and the U.S. Congress. Voting precinct and other information is also included for certain localities. Some information, including voting precincts, may be updated as it is adjusted or becomes available.



The decennial redistricting process, which was completed at the state and local level in 2021 and 2022, has impacted more than 2.5 million addresses in Tennessee. The new legislative districts will be applied when voters go to the polls this year.

To use the new Tennessee District Lookup dashboard please visit tncot.cc/tndistrict and enter your address in the box at the top left corner of the webpage. Once your address is selected you will see both your new and prior district assignments.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Thunder Radio will have LIVE election night coverage August 1, 2024 beginning on air at 7PM, tune in to 107.9FM-AM1320-106.7FM (in Tullahoma) online at thunder1320.com and anywhere in the world with the free ManchesterGO smartphone app.

Updated results will also be available at thunder1320.com