THURSDAY AREA SPORTS SCOREBOARD: Westwood, Coffee Middle basketball in action

Coffee Middle Lady Raiders 46, Harris Middle 15

Coffee Middle basketball remains unbeaten – thumping Harris 46-15 Thursday night in Bedford County.

Hayleigh Harris piled up 14, Adalyn Clark had 12 and Harper Crosslin 5.

“Great defensive effort tonight,” said CMS head coach David Vinson.

The win pushes CMS girls to 12-0 on the season. They will host West Tullahoma on December 4th.

Coffee Middle Red Raiders 25, Harris Middle 37

CMS Red Raider boys lost their second straight game on Thursday, struggling to produce offense in a 37-25 road loss at Harris.

A 4-poing second quarter sent the Raiders into the locker room down 19-11 and they never recovered.

Warren Simmons scored 7 for CMS as the Raiders fell to 5-7.

Westwood Rockets 46, Cascade 28

Wins just keep rolling in for Westwood. The Rockets moved to 16-2 Thursday, rolling over Cascade 46-28 at Joel Vinson Gymnasium in Manchester.

The Rockets let 24-12 at half and never looked back.

Mason Troxler led the way with a 13 point night. Brady Christian scored 10 over the first 3 periods and Caleb Hill scored 8.