Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

THURSDAY AREA SPORTS SCOREBOARD: Westwood, Coffee Middle basketball in action

Published

Harper Crosslin

Coffee Middle Lady Raiders 46, Harris Middle 15

Coffee Middle basketball remains unbeaten – thumping Harris 46-15 Thursday night in Bedford County.

Hayleigh Harris piled up 14, Adalyn Clark had 12 and Harper Crosslin 5.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Great defensive effort tonight,” said CMS head coach David Vinson.

The win pushes CMS girls to 12-0 on the season. They will host West Tullahoma on December 4th.

Coffee Middle Red Raiders 25, Harris Middle 37

CMS Red Raider boys lost their second straight game on Thursday, struggling to produce offense in a 37-25 road loss at Harris.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

A 4-poing second quarter sent the Raiders into the locker room down 19-11 and they never recovered.

Warren Simmons scored 7 for CMS as the Raiders fell to 5-7.

Westwood Rockets 46, Cascade 28

Wins just keep rolling in for Westwood. The Rockets moved to 16-2 Thursday, rolling over Cascade 46-28 at Joel Vinson Gymnasium in Manchester.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Rockets let 24-12 at half and never looked back.

Mason Troxler led the way with a 13 point night. Brady Christian scored 10 over the first 3 periods and Caleb Hill scored 8.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:

You May Also Like

News

SCHOOL ALERT: Administrators asking parents of New Union, Coffee Middle students to pick up children after water main break

A water main break in the New Union area has left two county schools with no water. New Union Elementary is without water and...

May 19, 2023

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023