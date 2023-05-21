Thundie Sports Awards honors top athletes, issues $23,000 in scholarships

A sold out crowd of 320 packed the second annual Thundie Sports Awards Saturday night (May 20, 2023) at First Baptist Church in Manchester.
Presented by the Dream for Weave Foundation in partnership with Thunder Radio WMSR and presenting sponsor Al White Ford Lincoln, over 3 dozen awards were presented at the Thundies. New Orleans Saints defensive back and Manchester native Alontae Taylor delivered the keynote address- hitting many points, including work ethic and belief that big things can be accomplished regardless of where you are from. Taylor stayed and posed with award winning athletes.
Award winners were selected by the Thundies Awards Committee, comprised of a mix of media, coaches and Coffee County Central administrators.
MISS THE THUNDIES? RAIDER TV WAS THERE. YOU CAN WATCH IT ON FACEBOOK HERE.
Believe in the mission of the Dream for Weave Foundation (501c3)? You can contribute by clicking here.
Thundies award winners for 2023 are as follows:
Dennis Weaver Male Athlete of the Year – Blayne Myers
Dennis Weaver Female Athlete of the Year – Kailee Rossman
Dennis Weaver Team of the Year – Coffee County Red Raider Football
Dennis Weaver Coach of the Year – Roger Barlow
Football Offensive Player over the Year – Robbie Gilley
Football Defensive Player of the Year – Blayne Myers
Girls Soccer Player of the Year – Katie Cotten
Volleyball Player of the Year – Anna Johnson
Cross Country Boys Runner of the Year – Fletcher Barnard
Cross County Girls Runner of the Year – Kailee Rossman
Boys Golfer of the Year – Jacob Holder
Girls Golfer of the Year – Maggie Crouch
Boys Basketball Player of the Year – Cooper Reed
Girls Basketball Player of the Year – Natalie Barnes
Boys Wrestler of the Year – Jake Barlow
Girls Wrestler of the Year – Jade Lenhart
Boys Swimmer of the Year – Jack Stowe
Girls Swimmer of the Year – Emily Williams
Baseball Player of the Year – Aiden Robertson
Softball Player of the Year – Kaitlyn Davis
Boys Tennis Player of the Year – Krish Patel
Girls Tennis Player of the Year – Rylea McNamara
Boys Track Athlete of the Year – Xavier Randolph
Girls Track Athlete of the Year – Kailee Rossman
Boys Soccer Player of the Year – Ethan Sloan
Cheerleader of the Year – Abi White
Raiderette Dancer of the Year – Audrey Barton
Trapshooter of the Year – Jacob Anderson
Fisherman of the Year- Kylan Mantooth
Coffee Middle Male Athlete of the Year – Jett Trussler
Coffee Middle Female Athletes of the Year – Jaydee Nogodula, Lilly Matherne
Westwood Middle School Male Athletes of the Year – Keller Hatfield, Kaysen Lowery
Westwood Middle School Female Athletes of the Year – Reece Finch, Jules Ferrell
Freshman Female Athlete of the Year – Natalie Barnes
Freshman Male Athlete of the Year – Caiden Martin
Sophomore Female Athlete of the Year- Olivia Vinson
Sophomore Male Athlete of the Year – Cole Pippenger
Senior Female Athlete of the Year – Kaitlyn Davis
Senior Male Athlete of the Year – Aiden Robertson
Also on Saturday night, the Dream for Weave Foundation distributed $23,000 in scholarships to athletes for assistance in their college and technical school educations. Receiving scholarships were:
Abby Clark – $2,000
Audrey Barton – $2,000
Katie Cotten – $1,100
Maggie Crouch – $1,100
Nolan Jernigan – $1,100
Anna Johnson – $1,100
Emily Williams – $1,100
Maddie Sullivan – $1,100
Charlie Pierce – $1,100
William Slabaugh – $1,100
Nate Luttrell – $1,100
Kaitlyn Davis – $1,000
Olivia Moss – $1,000
Kera Jo Marlow – $1,000
Camry Moss – 1,000
Gia Perez – $1,000
Kara Beth Patton – $1,000
Dayne Crosslin – $1,000
Jalie Ruehling – $1,000
Liza Johnson – $1,000
PHOTOS BELOW BY HOLLY PETERSON, THUNDER RADIO WMSR