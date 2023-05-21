Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Thundie Sports Awards honors top athletes, issues $23,000 in scholarships

Published

The 2022 Coffee County Central Football offense poses with their Thundie Awards along with former Raider and current New Orleans Saint Alontae Taylor. -- Photo by Holly Peterson, THUNDER RADIO WMSR

A sold out crowd of 320 packed the second annual Thundie Sports Awards Saturday night (May 20, 2023) at First Baptist Church in Manchester.

Presented by the Dream for Weave Foundation in partnership with Thunder Radio WMSR and presenting sponsor Al White Ford Lincoln, over 3 dozen awards were presented at the Thundies. New Orleans Saints defensive back and Manchester native Alontae Taylor delivered the keynote address- hitting many points, including work ethic and belief that big things can be accomplished regardless of where you are from. Taylor stayed and posed with award winning athletes.

Award winners were selected by the Thundies Awards Committee, comprised of a mix of media, coaches and Coffee County Central administrators.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

MISS THE THUNDIES? RAIDER TV WAS THERE. YOU CAN WATCH IT ON FACEBOOK HERE.

Believe in the mission of the Dream for Weave Foundation (501c3)? You can contribute by clicking here.

Thundies award winners for 2023 are as follows:

Dennis Weaver Male Athlete of the Year – Blayne Myers

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Dennis Weaver Female Athlete of the Year – Kailee Rossman

Dennis Weaver Team of the Year – Coffee County Red Raider Football

Dennis Weaver Coach of the Year – Roger Barlow

Football Offensive Player over the Year – Robbie Gilley

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Football Defensive Player of the Year – Blayne Myers

Girls Soccer Player of the Year – Katie Cotten

Volleyball Player of the Year – Anna Johnson

Cross Country Boys Runner of the Year – Fletcher Barnard

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Cross County Girls Runner of the Year – Kailee Rossman

Boys Golfer of the Year – Jacob Holder

Girls Golfer of the Year – Maggie Crouch

Boys Basketball Player of the Year – Cooper Reed

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Girls Basketball Player of the Year – Natalie Barnes

Boys Wrestler of the Year – Jake Barlow

Girls Wrestler of the Year – Jade Lenhart

Boys Swimmer of the Year – Jack Stowe

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Girls Swimmer of the Year – Emily Williams

Baseball Player of the Year – Aiden Robertson

Softball Player of the Year – Kaitlyn Davis

Boys Tennis Player of the Year – Krish Patel

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Girls Tennis Player of the Year – Rylea McNamara

Boys Track Athlete of the Year – Xavier Randolph

Girls Track Athlete of the Year – Kailee Rossman

Boys Soccer Player of the Year – Ethan Sloan

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Cheerleader of the Year – Abi White

Raiderette Dancer of the Year – Audrey Barton

Trapshooter of the Year – Jacob Anderson

Fisherman of the Year- Kylan Mantooth

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Coffee Middle Male Athlete of the Year – Jett Trussler

Coffee Middle Female Athletes of the Year – Jaydee Nogodula, Lilly Matherne

Westwood Middle School Male Athletes of the Year – Keller Hatfield, Kaysen Lowery

Westwood Middle School Female Athletes of the Year – Reece Finch, Jules Ferrell

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Freshman Female Athlete of the Year – Natalie Barnes

Freshman Male Athlete of the Year – Caiden Martin

Sophomore Female Athlete of the Year- Olivia Vinson

Sophomore Male Athlete of the Year – Cole Pippenger

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Senior Female Athlete of the Year – Kaitlyn Davis

Senior Male Athlete of the Year – Aiden Robertson

Also on Saturday night, the Dream for Weave Foundation distributed $23,000 in scholarships to athletes for assistance in their college and technical school educations. Receiving scholarships were:

Abby Clark – $2,000

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Audrey Barton – $2,000

Katie Cotten  – $1,100

Maggie Crouch – $1,100

Nolan Jernigan – $1,100

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Anna Johnson – $1,100

Emily Williams – $1,100

Maddie Sullivan  – $1,100

Charlie Pierce – $1,100

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

William Slabaugh – $1,100

Nate Luttrell – $1,100

Kaitlyn Davis – $1,000

Olivia Moss – $1,000

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Kera Jo Marlow – $1,000

Camry Moss – 1,000

Gia Perez – $1,000

Kara Beth Patton – $1,000

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Dayne Crosslin – $1,000

Jalie Ruehling – $1,000

Liza Johnson – $1,000

PHOTOS BELOW BY HOLLY PETERSON, THUNDER RADIO WMSR

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
Jaydee Nogodula and Alontae Taylor
Emily Williams and Alontae Taylor
Jade Lenhart and Alontae Taylor
Aiden Robertson and Alontae Taylor
Dennis Weaver Male Athlete of the Year Blayne Myers and Alontae Taylor
Cole Pippenger and Alontae Taylor
Kris Patel and Alontae Taylor
Jacob Slabaugh and Alontae Taylor
Dayne Crosslin and Alontae Taylor
Roger Barlow and Alontae Taylor
CHS Football Defenes and Alontae Taylor
Liza Johnson and Alontae Taylor
Kylan Mantooth and Alontae Taylor
Kara Beth Patton and Alontae Taylor
Ethan Sloan and Alontae Taylor
Abi White and Alontae Taylor
Nolan Jernigan and Alontae Taylor
Kera Jo Marlow and Alontae Taylor
Camry Moss and Alontae Taylor
Gia Perez and Alontae Taylor
Jerzee Ferrell (accepting for Jules Ferrell) and Alontae Taylor
Reece Finch and Alontae Taylor
Jack Stowe and Alontae Taylor
Keller Hatfield and Alontae Taylor
Audrey Barton and Alontae Taylor
Jake Barlow and Alontae Taylor
Charlie Pierce and Alontae Taylor
Fletcher Barnard and Alontae Taylor
Kaysen Lowery and Alontae Taylor
Dennis Weaver Female Athlete of the Year Kailee Rossman and Alontae Taylor
Katie Cotten and Alontae Taylor
Caiden Martin and Alontae Taylor
Nate Luttrell and Alontae Taylor
Kaitlyn Davis and Alontae Taylor
Maddie Sullivan and Alontae Taylor
Jacob Anderson and Alontae Taylor
Xavier Randolph and Alontae Taylor
Lilly Matherne and Alontae Taylor
Jalie Ruehling and Alontae Taylor
Olivia Moss and Alontae Taylor
Rylea McNamara and Alontae Taylor
Jett Trussler and Alontae Taylor
Maggie Crouch and Alontae Taylor
Anna Johnson and Alontae Taylor
Robbie Gilley and Alontae Taylor
Abby Clark and Alontae Taylor
Jacob Holder and Alontae Taylor

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

News

SCHOOL ALERT: Administrators asking parents of New Union, Coffee Middle students to pick up children after water main break

A water main break in the New Union area has left two county schools with no water. New Union Elementary is without water and...

2 days ago

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023