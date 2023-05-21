Thundie Sports Awards honors top athletes, issues $23,000 in scholarships

A sold out crowd of 320 packed the second annual Thundie Sports Awards Saturday night (May 20, 2023) at First Baptist Church in Manchester.

Presented by the Dream for Weave Foundation in partnership with Thunder Radio WMSR and presenting sponsor Al White Ford Lincoln, over 3 dozen awards were presented at the Thundies. New Orleans Saints defensive back and Manchester native Alontae Taylor delivered the keynote address- hitting many points, including work ethic and belief that big things can be accomplished regardless of where you are from. Taylor stayed and posed with award winning athletes.

Award winners were selected by the Thundies Awards Committee, comprised of a mix of media, coaches and Coffee County Central administrators.

MISS THE THUNDIES? RAIDER TV WAS THERE. YOU CAN WATCH IT ON FACEBOOK HERE.

Believe in the mission of the Dream for Weave Foundation (501c3)? You can contribute by clicking here.

Thundies award winners for 2023 are as follows:

Dennis Weaver Male Athlete of the Year – Blayne Myers

Dennis Weaver Female Athlete of the Year – Kailee Rossman

Dennis Weaver Team of the Year – Coffee County Red Raider Football

Dennis Weaver Coach of the Year – Roger Barlow

Football Offensive Player over the Year – Robbie Gilley

Football Defensive Player of the Year – Blayne Myers

Girls Soccer Player of the Year – Katie Cotten

Volleyball Player of the Year – Anna Johnson

Cross Country Boys Runner of the Year – Fletcher Barnard

Cross County Girls Runner of the Year – Kailee Rossman

Boys Golfer of the Year – Jacob Holder

Girls Golfer of the Year – Maggie Crouch

Boys Basketball Player of the Year – Cooper Reed

Girls Basketball Player of the Year – Natalie Barnes

Boys Wrestler of the Year – Jake Barlow

Girls Wrestler of the Year – Jade Lenhart

Boys Swimmer of the Year – Jack Stowe

Girls Swimmer of the Year – Emily Williams

Baseball Player of the Year – Aiden Robertson

Softball Player of the Year – Kaitlyn Davis

Boys Tennis Player of the Year – Krish Patel

Girls Tennis Player of the Year – Rylea McNamara

Boys Track Athlete of the Year – Xavier Randolph

Girls Track Athlete of the Year – Kailee Rossman

Boys Soccer Player of the Year – Ethan Sloan

Cheerleader of the Year – Abi White

Raiderette Dancer of the Year – Audrey Barton

Trapshooter of the Year – Jacob Anderson

Fisherman of the Year- Kylan Mantooth

Coffee Middle Male Athlete of the Year – Jett Trussler

Coffee Middle Female Athletes of the Year – Jaydee Nogodula, Lilly Matherne

Westwood Middle School Male Athletes of the Year – Keller Hatfield, Kaysen Lowery

Westwood Middle School Female Athletes of the Year – Reece Finch, Jules Ferrell

Freshman Female Athlete of the Year – Natalie Barnes

Freshman Male Athlete of the Year – Caiden Martin

Sophomore Female Athlete of the Year- Olivia Vinson

Sophomore Male Athlete of the Year – Cole Pippenger

Senior Female Athlete of the Year – Kaitlyn Davis

Senior Male Athlete of the Year – Aiden Robertson

Also on Saturday night, the Dream for Weave Foundation distributed $23,000 in scholarships to athletes for assistance in their college and technical school educations. Receiving scholarships were:

Abby Clark – $2,000

Audrey Barton – $2,000

Katie Cotten – $1,100

Maggie Crouch – $1,100

Nolan Jernigan – $1,100

Anna Johnson – $1,100

Emily Williams – $1,100

Maddie Sullivan – $1,100

Charlie Pierce – $1,100

William Slabaugh – $1,100

Nate Luttrell – $1,100

Kaitlyn Davis – $1,000

Olivia Moss – $1,000

Kera Jo Marlow – $1,000

Camry Moss – 1,000

Gia Perez – $1,000

Kara Beth Patton – $1,000

Dayne Crosslin – $1,000

Jalie Ruehling – $1,000

Liza Johnson – $1,000

PHOTOS BELOW BY HOLLY PETERSON, THUNDER RADIO WMSR

