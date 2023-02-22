Thunder Radio WMSR will host the Dream for Weave Foundation Radiothon on Thursday, March 16th

The Dream for Weave Radiothon will be an all day event – starting at 6am and ending at 6pm – to raise funds for the foundation ahead of the annual Thundie Sports Awards.

The Dream for Weave Foundation is a 501c3 focused on providing scholarship funding to graduating Coffee County Central athletes and purchasing equipment and covering fees for athletes in need.

“This is a way for the community to give back one dollar at a time to help this foundation continue to grow and impact the athletes and their families in our community,” said Thunder Radio vice president Josh Peterson. “In just a couple of years, the foundation has made a profound impact on the lives of our local athletes and their families and fundraisers like this is a way to grow even more.”

Last year, the foundation provided $13,000 in scholarship funding to graduating CHS athletes pursuing higher education in college or technical school. The foundation also paid the expenses for several pairs of shoes and equipment for athletes in need, covered camp fees for athletes and gave $1,000 for registration access for youth football players and cheerleaders.

“Our goals this year are significantly higher,” said Rob Clutter, president of the foundation. “In the first year we were able to provide about $4,000 in assistance and that number jumped to about $15,000 last year. We would like to see it nearly double this year if we can.”

The radiothon will feature nearly 30 guests who have been impacted by the foundation or Dennis Weaver, who inspired the foundation. Donations will be accepted via telephone, walk-in or digital.

Businesses who wish to sponsor certain hours should contact Peterson via email at josh.peterson.wmsr@gmail.com or 931-409-2215. The Dream for Weave Foundation is a 501c3 organization recognized by the IRS. All proceeds from the day’s events will benefit the foundation.

The radiothon can be heard live at 107.9 FM or 1320 AM, also at 106.7 FM in Tullahoma. You can listen worldwide on the Manchester Go app and at thunder1320.com. It will also be streamed on Facebook live through Thunder Radio’s Facebook page: facebook.com/ThunderRadio1079.