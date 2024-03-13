Thunder Radio WMSR Will Host The Dream For Weave Foundation Radiothon On Thursday, March 14th

After an incredibly successful inaugural year in 2023 – the Dream for Weave Foundation Radiothon is returning to Thunder Radio this spring.

The Dream for Weave Radiothon will be an all day event – starting at 6am and ending at 6pm on Thursday, March 14th – to raise funds for the foundation ahead of the annual Thundie Sports Awards. It can be heard live on Thunder Radio WMSR at 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, thunder1320.com and watched live on Thunder Radio Facebook and Youtube.

There will be multiple ways to donate – over the phone, through venmo, credit card and PayPal. The first 30 donors who contribute $100 or more will get an autographed 11×14 from the CHS Lady Raider Final 4 Basketball Team.

The Dream for Weave Foundation is a 501c3 focused on providing scholarship funding to graduating Coffee County Central athletes and purchasing equipment and covering fees for athletes in need.

“This is a way for the community to give back one dollar at a time to help this foundation continue to grow and impact the athletes and their families in our community,” said Thunder Radio vice president Josh Peterson. “In just a couple of years, the foundation has made a profound impact on the lives of our local athletes and their families and fundraisers like this is a way to grow even more.”

In the past three years, the foundation has contributed over $45,000 to athletes in need and in scholarship funding to athletes leaving CHS to pursue a college or tech school education. The foundation has purchased running shoes for athletes in need, baseball cleats, funded camps, travel ball expenses and purchased a year supply of eye contacts – among other contributions.

“Our goals this year are significantly higher,” said Rob Clutter, president of the foundation. “In the first year we were able to provide about $4,000 in assistance and that number jumped to about $15,000 in 2022 and over $25,000 last year. We would like to see it nearly double this year if we can.”

The radiothon will feature nearly 24 guests who have been impacted by the foundation or Dennis Weaver, who inspired the foundation, and some who have been directly impacted by the foundation.

Businesses who wish to sponsor certain hours should contact Peterson via email at josh.peterson.wmsr@gmail.com or 931-409-2215. The Dream for Weave Foundation is a 501c3 organization recognized by the IRS. All proceeds from the day’s events will benefit the foundation. Learn more at www.dreamforweave.org