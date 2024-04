Wednesday, April 10, 2024, Coffee County Mayor Judd Matheny was scheduled to be a guest on Thunder Radio’s interview show, “Connecting Coffee County”. Mayor Matheny was a regular guest on the program, updating the community on County news.

With the news of the Mayor’s passing, Thunder Radio is holding the spot to honor the late Mayor. Tune in at 4PM on Wednesday, April 10, 2024 to hear from individuals that knew the late Mayor and audio clips from prior interviews with Judd Matheny, as well.