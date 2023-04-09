Thunder Radio to host second round of local sales for Bonnaroo tickets

Thunder Radio WMSR in Manchester is excited to announce that we will be hold a second Bonnaroo ticket sale for Coffee County residents for the fast-approaching 2023 festival. Bonnaroo will be held June 15-18 in Manchester.

Thunder Radio held a local ticket sale in conjunction with Bonnaroo in January. Due to overwhelming demand, a second sale will be held from May 1 through May 12 (or while supplies last). A very limited number of additional tickets are available. They are first come, first serve and are for Coffee County residents only.

This is the third year Thunder Radio has handled local ticket sales for the festival.

“If you live in Coffee County and want to purchase tickets to the festival, going through Thunder Radio will save you some money,” said Thunder Radio co-owner Josh Peterson. “But you have to move fast. We have a very limited number of tickets available to us and only a two week window to sell them. It will be first come, first serve.”

Currently, tickets through Bonnaroo.com are at Tier 5, which comes to approximately $428 per ticket. Anyone purchasing tickets through Thunder Radio can get them for approximately $335 after taxes and fees (exact price subject to slight fluctuation).

Local ticket sales will work much the same as the January sale. There will be no ticket sales handled at the physical radio station. When it is time for tickets to go on sale (NOON, Monday, May 1, 2023.) anyone wishing to purchase tickets can either call the station (931-728-3526) or email the station (josh.peterson.wmsr@gmail.com) to receive a special code. The person can then use that code and visit a special purchase link, which will be available here (when the link goes live) to purchase tickets. You can also visit the station to receive a code, but tickets are not available at the station.

PURCHASE INSTRUCTIONS:

Tickets go on sale 12:00 p.m. on Monday, May 1

Call the station at (931) 728-3526 for code, or

Email josh.peterson.wmsr@gmail.com for code

Use code to purchase tickets at the link provided on purchase date.

Once the special promo code is used it will no longer be valid. Limit of four tickets per code and purchaser must reside in Coffee County. Anyone living outside the county will have the transaction cancelled by Bonnaroo ticketing.

There will be no parking passes, camping passes, day passes or VIP passes sold through the radio station. Those will need to be purchased separate through bonnaroo.com.

Anyone with questions can submit them to Peterson via email at josh.peterson.wmsr@gmail.com or call 931-728-1320.