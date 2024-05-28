Thunder Radio to host political forum Thursday, July 11th

Thunder Radio’s political forum for the upcoming August General Election will be held on Thursday, July 11, 2024.

In a format similar to past years, Thunder Radio will welcome candidates involved in contested races.

The event will be held from 6-8:30 p.m. Thursday, July 11 at “The Church at 117” – an event facility located in downtown Manchester. Early voting for the August 1st election begins on Friday, July 12 and runs through Saturday, July 27.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The forum will feature candidates for Manchester Mayor, Manchester Alderman and Coffee County Mayor. A full schedule will be released at a later date.

The Thunder Radio political forum is open and free for anyone to attend. It will also be broadcast on Thunder Radio: 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, 106.7 FM, Manchester Go app, thunder1320.com and video provided on Facebook.

The candidates for Manchester City mayor include:

Bob Bellamy

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Bill Nickels

Joey Hobbs

The Candidates for Manchester City Alderman include:

Ryan French

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Julie Anderson

Harold “Rocky” Jones

Joe Pat Cope

John Fletcher

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Shannon Fletcher

Wilma Thomas

James Threet

As of this posting the only candidate for Coffee County Mayor is Dennis Hunt. Two individuals have picked up papers to run as independents:

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Roxanne Patton

David Nipper

Independents have until June 7, 2024 at noon to submit their petitions to the Coffee County Election Commission.