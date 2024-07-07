Thunder Radio To Host Political Forum Thursday, July 11th; schedule announced

Thunder Radio’s political forum for the upcoming August General Election will be held on Thursday, July 11, 2024.

In a format similar to past years, Thunder Radio will welcome candidates involved in contested races.

The event will be held from 6-8:30 p.m. Thursday, July 11 at “The Church at 117” – an event facility located in downtown Manchester. Early voting for the August 1st election begins on Friday, July 12 and runs through Saturday, July 27.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The forum will feature candidates for Manchester Mayor, Manchester Alderman and Coffee County Mayor.

The schedule is as follows:

6:00 – 6:05 – welcome, explanation of rules

6:05 – 6:40: Coffee County Mayoral Candidates

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Dennis Hunt

David Nipper

Roxanne Patton

2 minutes for opening statements

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

2 minutes for question responses

1 min. closing remarks if time allows

6:40-6:45 – COMMERCIAL BREAK

6:45 – 7:15 – Manchester City Mayor

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Bob Bellamy (Mr. Bellamy has advised Thunder Radio he will be unable to attend the event)

Joey Hobbs

Bill Nickels

2 minutes for opening statements

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

2 minutes for question responses

1 min. closing remarks if time allows

7:15-7:20 – COMMERCIAL BREAK

7:20 – 8:25 – Manchester Aldermen (3 minute break near 8 pm)

Julie Anderson

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Joe Pat Cope

John Fletcher

Shannon Fletcher

Ryan French

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Harold Rocky Jones

Wilma Thomas

James Threet

2 minutes for opening statements

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

1 minutes for question responses

1 min. closing remarks if time allows

A few notes about the rules for the forum:

-A coin toss will determine which candidate goes first.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

-Candidates should move in and off the stage at the conclusion of each segment for timing purposes.

– Candidates may be asked to sit on a certain side of the table for camera purposes.

-Moderators will call candidates to the stage for their turn.

The Thunder Radio political forum is open and free for anyone to attend. It will also be broadcast on Thunder Radio: 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, 106.7 FM, Manchester Go app, thunder1320.com and video provided on Facebook.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Citizens may submit questions for the candidates by emailing them to wmsr@thunder1320.com.