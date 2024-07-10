Thunder Radio To Host Political Forum Thursday, July 11th

Thunder Radio’s political forum for the upcoming August General Election will be held on Thursday, July 11, 2024.

In a format similar to past years, Thunder Radio will welcome candidates involved in contested races.

The event will be held from 6-8:30 p.m. Thursday, July 11 at “The Church at 117” – an event facility located in downtown Manchester at 117 E. Fort St.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Early voting for the August 1st election begins on Friday, July 12 and runs through Saturday, July 27.

The forum will feature candidates for Manchester Mayor, Manchester Alderman and Coffee County Mayor.

The schedule is as follows:

6:00 – 6:05 – welcome, explanation of rules

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

6:05 – 6:40: Coffee County Mayoral Candidates

Dennis Hunt

David Nipper

Roxanne Patton

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

2 minutes for opening statements

2 minutes for question responses

1 min. closing remarks if time allows

6:40-6:45 – BREAK

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

6:45 – 7:15 – Manchester City Mayor

Bob Bellamy (Mr. Bellamy has advised Thunder Radio he will be unable to attend the event)

Joey Hobbs

Bill Nickels

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

2 minutes for opening statements

2 minutes for question responses

1 min. closing remarks if time allows

7:15-7:20 – BREAK

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

7:20 – 8:25 – Manchester Aldermen (3 minute break near 8 pm)

Julie Anderson

Joe Pat Cope

John Fletcher

Shannon Fletcher

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Ryan French

Harold Rocky Jones

Wilma Thomas

James Threet

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

2 minutes for opening statements

1 minutes for question responses

1 min. closing remarks if time allows

A few notes about the rules for the forum:

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

-A coin toss will determine which candidate goes first (or number draw).

-Candidates should move in and off the stage at the conclusion of each segment for timing purposes.

– Candidates may be asked to sit on a certain side of the table for camera purposes.

-Moderators will call candidates to the stage for their turn.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Thunder Radio political forum is open and free for anyone to attend (The Church at 117). It will also be broadcast on Thunder Radio: 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, 106.7 FM, Manchester Go app, thunder1320.com and video provided on Facebook.

Citizens may submit questions for the candidates by emailing them to wmsr@thunder1320.com.