Thunder Radio to host candidate forum July 11, 2024

Thunder Radio will host a candidate forum for the upcoming August General Election on Thursday, July 11, 2024.
In a format similar to past years, Thunder Radio will welcome candidates involved in contested races.
The event will be held from 6-8:30 p.m. Thursday, July 11 at “The Church at 117” – an event facility located in downtown Manchester. Early voting for the August 1st election begins on Friday, July 12 and runs through Saturday, July 27.
The forum will feature candidates for Manchester Mayor, Manchester Alderman and Coffee County Mayor. A full schedule will be released at a later date.
The Thunder Radio candidate forum is open and free for anyone to attend. It will also be broadcast on Thunder Radio: 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, 106.7 FM, Manchester Go app, thunder1320.com and video provided on Facebook.
The candidates for Manchester City mayor include:
Bob Bellamy
Bill Nickels
Joey Hobbs
The Candidates for Manchester City Alderman include:
Ryan French
Julie Anderson
Harold “Rocky” Jones
Joe Pat Cope
John Fletcher
Shannon Fletcher
Wilma Thomas
James Threet
The Candidates for Coffee County Mayor include:
Denis Hunt
Roxanne Springfield Patton
David Nipper