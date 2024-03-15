Thunder Radio to celebrate Women’s History Month with Interviews

March is Women’s History Month and to celebrate the women in our community, Thunder Radio’s interview program, “Connecting Coffee County” will be conducting an interview series that highlights women in our listening area.

“Connecting Coffee County” airs weekday afternoons from 3-6PM.

Guests that are scheduled include:

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Betty Superstein-Former Mayor of Manchester-4PM Friday, March 15th

Teresa Mcfadden-Coffee County Clerk-3:30PM Friday, march 15th

Martha Henley-CEO of Unity Medical Center, Monday, March 18th at 3PM

Roxanne Patton-former Manchester City Alderman-Tuesday, March 19th at 3PM

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Kitty Keen and John Wright-about Ada Wright-Tuesday, March 19th at 4PM

Kim Childress-Microbiologist and Plant Manager for the Duck River Utilities Commission-Wednesday, March 20th at 3PM

Danelle Afflerbaugh-Owner of Duck River Dance-Wednesday, March 20th at 4PM

Bonnie Gamble-former Director of the Manchester Parks and Recreation Department-Thursday, March 21st at 4PM

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Ellen Vaughn-former Register for Deeds for Coffee County-Monday, March 25th at 3PM

Heather Duncan-former Coffee County Circuit Court Clerk-Monday, March 25th at 4PM

Renee Holt-owner of The Mercantile Cafe Bakery and Gift Shop-Tuesday, March 26th at 3PM

Kim Roberts-PharmD at Marcrom’s Pharmacy-Wednesday, March 27th at 3PM

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Kimberly King-ACE Commander of the VFW post 10904-Wednesday, March 27th at 4PM

Janice Bowling-Tennessee State Senator-Thursday, March 28th at 3PM

Connie Castille-former Director of Election Commission for Coffee County-Thursday, march 28th at 4PM

Laura Nettles-Investigator for the Public Defenders Office-Friday, March 29th at 3PM

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Jaxen Waggoner-Dancer-Friday March 29th at 4PM