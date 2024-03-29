Thunder Radio to celebrate Women’s History Month with Interviews

March is Women’s History Month and to celebrate the women in our community, Thunder Radio’s interview program, “Connecting Coffee County” will be conducting an interview series that highlights women in our listening area.

“Connecting Coffee County” airs weekday afternoons from 3-6PM.

Guests that are scheduled include:

Betty Superstein-Former Mayor of Manchester

https://www.spreaker.com/episode/connecting-coffee-county-betty-superstein-03-15-2024–59070119?utm_medium=app&utm_source=widget&utm_campaign=episode-title

Teresa Mcfadden-Coffee County Clerk

https://www.spreaker.com/episode/connecting-coffee-county-teresa-mcfadden-03-15-2024–59070081?utm_medium=app&utm_source=widget&utm_campaign=episode-title

Martha Henley-CEO of Unity Medical Center https://www.spreaker.com/episode/connecting-coffee-county-martha-henley-03-18-2024–59105851?utm_medium=app&utm_source=widget&utm_campaign=episode-title

Roxanne Patton-former Manchester City Alderman

https://www.spreaker.com/episode/connecting-coffee-county-roxanne-patton-03-19-2024–59105857?utm_medium=app&utm_source=widget&utm_campaign=episode-title

Kitty Keen and John Wright-about Ada Wright:

https://www.spreaker.com/episode/connecting-coffee-county-ada-wright-family-03-19-2024–59105870?utm_medium=app&utm_source=widget&utm_campaign=episode-title

Kim Childress-Microbiologist and Laboratory Manager for the Duck River Utilities Commission

https://www.spreaker.com/episode/connecting-coffee-county-kim-childress-03-20-2024–59132772?utm_medium=app&utm_source=widget&utm_campaign=episode-title

Danelle Afflerbaugh-Owner of Duck River Dance https://www.spreaker.com/episode/connecting-coffee-county-danelle-afflerbaugh-03-20-2024–59132779?utm_medium=app&utm_source=widget&utm_campaign=episode-title

Bonnie Gamble-former Director of the Manchester Parks and Recreation Department

https://www.spreaker.com/episode/connecting-coffee-county-bonnie-gamble-03-22-2024–59142993?utm_medium=app&utm_source=widget&utm_campaign=episode-title

Susan Parsley-Cancer Survivor

https://www.spreaker.com/episode/connecting-coffee-county-susan-parsley-03-22-2024–59143005?utm_medium=app&utm_source=widget&utm_campaign=episode-title

Ellen Vaughn-former Register for Deeds for Coffee County

Heather Duncan-former Coffee County Circuit Court Clerk

https://www.spreaker.com/episode/connecting-coffee-county-heather-duncan-03-25-2024–59175070?utm_medium=app&utm_source=widget&utm_campaign=episode-title

Renee Holt-owner of The Mercantile Cafe, Bakery and Gift Shop

Kim Roberts-PharmD at Marcrom’s Pharmacy

https://www.spreaker.com/episode/connecting-coffee-county-kim-roberts-03-27-2024–59202891?utm_medium=app&utm_source=widget&utm_campaign=episode-title

Kimberly King-ACE Commander of the VFW post 10904

https://www.spreaker.com/episode/connecting-coffee-county-kimberly-king-03-27-2024–59202900?utm_medium=app&utm_source=widget&utm_campaign=episode-title

Janice Bowling-Tennessee State Senator

Connie Casteel -former Director of Election Commission for Coffee County

Laura Nettles-Investigator for the Public Defenders Office-Friday, March 29th at 3PM

Jaxen Waggoner-Dancer-Friday March 29th at 4PM

EDITOR’S NOTE: An earlier version of this story had a misspelling of Connie Casteel’s name. We apologize for the error.