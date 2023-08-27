Thunder Radio to Add Live Radio Show Weekdays

Connecting Coffee County will air Monday-Friday afternoons from 3 PM-5 PM

Thunder Radio’s newest program is slated to start on September 5th, at 3 PM. The new show will be called “Connecting Coffee County”. Owners of Thunder Radio, Josh and Holly Peterson, are continually brainstorming to create a better community service radio station. This newest brainchild-“Connecting Coffee County” promises to immerse the listener in all things with a hyper-local focus.

Josh Peterson had this to say, “Holly and I have been wanting to provide more information, more news coverage and in-depth conversations with those in Manchester and Coffee County. This new show will be live and offer fresh voices and opinions. Interviews with local government, non-profits, as well as spotlights on local educators and emergency services will be the main theme. The first hour of the show, at 3 O’clock; we realize that kids will be in the car with their parents; we will be sensitive to that and will provide programming that the entire family can listen to and maybe even discuss. We plan to move harder news issues and interviews to that 4 O’clock slot.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

I’m Tiffany Clutter, Thunder Radio News Director. I will be your host for “Connecting Coffee County”. Peoples Bank and Trust is bringing you this program LIVE weekdays from 3 PM-5 PM. I would love to have you join me as I talk to your neighbors about things that happen in your neighborhood.

Follow your thunder Radio News Director here:

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61550019178127