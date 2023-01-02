Thunder Radio sports introduces instant sports schedules

With the new year comes exciting new initiatives at Thunder Radio WMSR. One of those great new ventures is the ability for local sports fans to instantly add their favorite team’s sports schedule to their android or apple device.

In partnership with realtor Charlie Gonzales, Thunder Radio WMSR is introducing instant-add sports schedules. With one click, you can add your favorite team to your iPhone or other smart device.

“We always have people asking when games are or looking for schedules,” explained Thunder Radio co-owner Josh Peterson. “This is the perfect way for people to have the next game or games right there in their phone. This is a new program for us so we expect a couple of bugs here and there, but with the help of our listeners and loyal fans we will get those issues smoothed out.”

Once a calendar is downloaded to a smart device, it should display any changes or additions. For example, the current Central High School basketball schedule is available for download but does not include postseason tournament games. Once those are available, they will be added and phone schedules should be updated.

Currently, the only schedule available for download is the CHS Basketball Schedule. Other sports will be added one at at time beginning with upcoming spring sports.

CLICK HERE TO GO TO THE NEW SPORTS SCHEDULE PAGE.