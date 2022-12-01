Thunder Radio signs 3-year contract extension with Braves Radio Network

The defending National League East Champions are returning to Thunder Radio in 2023 and beyond.

Thunder Radio Vice President Josh Peterson has announced that Thunder Radio WMSR (Coffee County Broadcasting) has reached a three-year contract agreement to continue broadcasting as an affiliate of the Atlanta Braves Radio Network for the 2023, 2024 and 2025 Major League Baseball seasons.

“So much about radio is entertaining and I obviously enjoy all of our programming at Thunder Radio,” explained Peterson, “but there is just something about listening to a baseball game on the radio that feels right. We are proud to continue to bring that to our listeners for the coming years.

“And not to mention the Braves have put such a competitive produce on the field the past few years, including that memorable World Series run in 2021,” added Peterson. “I don’t think they are done winning championships and we want to bring all those important games to your radio here in Coffee County.”

In addition to the Braves, Thunder Radio serves as an affiliate with other professional sports organizations – the Tennessee Titans and Nashville Predators. Thunder Radio is also your home for local sports – CHS Red Raider athletics, Westwood athletics and Coffee Middle School athletics.