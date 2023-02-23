Thunder Radio releases spring broadcast schedule

Thunder Radio WMSR is proud to announce its spring broadcast schedule, which includes 40 broadcasts of area sports from Coffee County Central, Coffee Middle and Westwood Middle Schools.

“We are proud to continue to lead the way in sports coverage with 40 broadcasts of area sports as we make an effort to get everyone coverage on Thunder Radio,” said WMSR Vice President and co-owner Josh Peterson.

Spring coverage includes 15 scheduled broadcasts of Coffee County Central softball, including 4 games from Gulf Shores, Alabama. Thunder is scheduled to call 11 Coffee County Central Red Raider baseball games this spring. CHS baseball and softball coverage on Thunder Radio is driven by Al White Ford Lincoln of Manchester.

“The tricky part about spring sports is the weather,” added Peterson. “This is our plan for now, but mother nature generally rewrites the schedule multiple times and that could shift our coverage. There could be a night where softball is cancelled but baseball is still playing and we could shift our coverage. It is very fluid through the spring.”

In addition to baseball and softball coverage, the Spring Hometown Sports Series (Financed by Peoples Bank & Trust Company) will allow for broadcasts of 2 CHS soccer games, 2 Coffee Middle baseball games, 2 Coffee Middle Softball games, 2 Westwood baseball games, 3 Westwood softball games, 1 CMS soccer game and 1 WMS soccer game.

The first spring sports broadcast is scheduled for March 3 when Coffee Middle baseball hosts Tullahoma.

Early spring sports broadcasts are subject to change depending on CHS basketball postseason broadcasts. All broadcasts are subject to change based on weather, cancellations and availability of broadcast personnel.

Scheduled broadcasts do not include postseason – which will be added at the end of the season as teams advance.

Thunder Radio WMSR can be heard at AM 1320, 107.9 FM, 106.7 FM, on the Manchester Go app and online at thunder1320.com.

See broadcast schedule below.