Thunder Radio offering new hat presale

Thunder Radio WMSR is now offering new station-branded hats for the first time in six years!

Presale on hats guarantees a 10% discount ($32) versus in-person purchase for $35.

Presale ends October 31st.

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Two options are available – Richardson 111 garment washed Trucker hat in blue and Richardson 112 panel trucker hat in camo.

CLICK HERE TO VIEW RICHARDSON 111 GARMET WASHED TRUCK HAT IN BLUE

CLICK HERE TO VIEW RICHARDSON 112 PANEL TRUCKER HAT IN CAMO.

Both hats are adjustable. Payment on presale can be made via venmo, paypal, credit or debit card.

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“We may not offer hats for another six years,” said owner Josh Peterson. “We really appreciate the loyal listeners in our community – whether they love The Morning Show or sports broadcasts or our Facebook photos and presence or our news reporting – our community has loved WMSR for a long time and we appreciate folks willing to snatch up station gear and wear it proudly.

Thunder Radio WMSR is owned by Josh and Holly Peterson, operating in Manchester since 1957.