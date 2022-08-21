Thunder Radio launches new website design

Thunder Radio has launched a new design for its website. The complete overhaul of thunder1320.com and wmsrradio.com went live Friday afternoon, Aug. 19, 2022.

Thunder Radio’s website has undergone small transformations and additions over the past decade, but this transition completely changes the complexion of the website.

The new website is designed to allow Thunder Radio to feature more of its photography and video work that currently is prominently displayed on its social media channels.

“We have been tinkering with this project for months now,” explained Josh Peterson, co-owner of Thunder Radio / Coffee County Broadcasting, Inc. “Moving forward in a more digital age we need to have a website that allows us to feature more content, more videos, more photos and more visible spaces for our advertisers.”

One of the greatest changes in the design is the optimization and layout for mobile phone viewers.

“Well over half of our visitors are coming to us from mobile devices and that number continues to climb,” added Peterson. “We want to make sure our website is friendly and easy to view for our mobile phone viewers.”

The website will continue to fine tune new features over the next two weeks now that it is live to the public.

Thunder Radio broadcasts at 107.9 FM, 106.7 FM, 1320 AM and worldwide on the Manchester Go Smartphone app. News and sports stories are updated as fast as possible at thunder1320.com and broadcast daily on the radio.

Thunder Radio WMSR is locally owned and operated by Josh and Holly Peterson – Manchester natives and graduates of Coffee County Central High School. It is the only locally owned and operated media outlet in Manchester, Tennessee.

Thunder Radio has been voted Manchester’s Finest Radio station by Manchester residents year-after-year for well over a decade, and was named Manchester Area Chamber of Commerce Business of the Year in 2022. The studio at 1030 Oakdale Street in Manchester is also home to the Dream for Weave Foundation – founded by Thunder Radio workers past and present to help athletes in the Manchester community. The foundation contributed approximately $20,000 to area athletes in its first two years of existence.