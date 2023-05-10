Thunder Radio Discounted Bonnaroo Ticket sale ends Friday, May 12

Manchester’s WMSR Thunder Radio has announced discounted Bonnaroo tickets for residents of Coffee County as the 2023 festival draws near. The event will take place from June 15-18 in Manchester.

The sale, which runs through Friday, May 12 (or while supplies last), offers a limited number of tickets at a discounted price for Coffee County residents only. Thunder Radio co-owner Josh Peterson encourages interested buyers to act quickly as tickets are limited and sold on a first-come, first-serve basis.

At present, tickets through Bonnaroo.com are available at Tier 5 and cost approximately $428 per ticket. However, Thunder Radio is offering tickets at around $335 after taxes and fees (with prices subject to minor changes).

To purchase tickets, interested buyers can call the station at 931-728-3526 or email Josh Peterson at josh.peterson.wmsr@gmail.com to receive a special code. The code will provide access to a special purchase link available through Thunder Radio’s website. Tickets will not be available for purchase at the radio station itself.

It is important to note that only four tickets per code will be available for purchase, and the purchaser must be a Coffee County resident. Those who live outside of the county will have their transactions cancelled by Bonnaroo ticketing. Also, parking passes, camping passes, day passes, and VIP passes are not sold through the radio station and must be purchased separately through Bonnaroo.com.