Thunder Radio crews and hoodies available for presale discount

Want to proudly wear the swag of Manchester’s only locally owned and operated radio station?

Thunder Radio WMSR, Manchester’s Community Radio Station since 1957 is offering hoodies and crews!

Presale discount runs through Nov. 11. Presale price for Crews will be $40, Hoodies are $42. After the presale, prices increase to $45 and $47. Shirts sized 2x or 3x are $2.50 more and 4x are $4 more. Shirts embroidered locally.

To order, email Josh.peterson.wmsr@gmail.com with which shirt you want (crew or hoodie) and your size. Thunder Radio will respond with an invoice for payment.

Thank you for supporting your local radio station!

Some select products will be used for on-air giveaways.

