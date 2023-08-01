Thunder Radio announces schedule for Fall Hometown Sports Series broadcasts

Fall sports are here and Thunder Radio is proud to once again partner with Capstar Bank to present the Fall Hometown Sports Series. .

This will be the 10th year of Hometown Sports Series broadcasts on Thunder Radio – presented by Capstar Bank.

Hometown Sports Series on Thunder Radio was conceived and launched by late WMSR sports director Dennis Weaver with the purpose of bringing high school volleyball and soccer, as well as middle school sports to the radio with the same enthusiasm of high school football, basketball and other major sports.

“The vision that Dennis Weaver had all those years ago to get all of our local athletes on the radio, if even just once, is still alive and well,” said Josh Peterson, co-owner of Thunder Radio. “Thunder Radio will continue to highlight more athletes and more games for our local sports teams – that is what we are all about.”

Currently, Thunder Radio is scheduled to broadcast approximately 20 Hometown Sports Series games this fall. That number does NOT include Coffee County Central High School football games every Friday night or the Wednesday night Coach Doug Greene Show, which adds approximately 22 more local broadcasts through the fall. Those numbers also do not include any postseason broadcasts that may be added at a later date depending on availability.

“We take the role as a true community radio station seriously,” added Peterson. “Not only will you hear these games on the radio and on the internet this fall, but you’ll see our photographer (Holly Peterson) at most games and those photos can be found on the Thunder Radio Facebook page and thunder1320.com.

Fall Hometown Sports Series broadcasts will feature Peterson and Courtney Steere behind the microphone.

(See tentative Fall Hometown Sports Broadcast Schedule below (High School football not included in this schedule). Schedule subject to change based on game schedule changes, weather and personnel availability. Air time is generally 10 minutes prior to game start time.)