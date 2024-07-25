Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

Thunder Radio announces schedule for 2024 Fall Hometown Sports Series Broadcasts

Published

Fall sports are almost here and Thunder Radio is proud to once again present the Fall Hometown Sports Series – sponsored by Old National Bank.

This will be the 11th year of Hometown Sports Series broadcasts on Thunder Radio.

Hometown Sports Series on Thunder Radio was conceived and launched by late WMSR sports director Dennis Weaver with the purpose of bringing high school volleyball and soccer, as well as middle school football, volleyball and soccer to the radio with the same enthusiasm of high school football, basketball and other major sports.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“The vision that Dennis Weaver had all those years ago to get all of our local athletes on the radio, if even just once, is still alive and well,” said Josh Peterson, co-owner of Thunder Radio WMSR 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, 106.7 FM. “Thunder Radio will continue to highlight more athletes and more games for our local sports teams – that is what we are all about.”

Currently, Thunder Radio is scheduled to broadcast approximately 20 Hometown Sports Series games this fall. That number does NOT include Coffee County Central High School football games every Friday night or the Wednesday night Red Raider Football Review live from Praters BBQ, which adds approximately 22 more local broadcasts through the fall. Those numbers also do not include any postseason broadcasts that may be added at a later date depending on availability.

“We take the role as a true community radio station seriously,” added Peterson. “Not only will you hear these games on the radio and on the internet this fall, but you’ll see our photographer (Holly Peterson) at most games and those photos can be found on the Thunder Radio Facebook page and thunder1320.com.

Middle school sports photos are represented by the Harris Law Firm in Manchester.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Fall Hometown Sports Series broadcasts will feature Peterson and Courtney Steere behind the microphone.

(See tentative Fall Hometown Sports Broadcast Schedule below (High School football not included in this schedule). Schedule subject to change based on game schedule changes, weather and personnel availability. Air time is generally 10 minutes prior to game start time.)

Thunder Radio WMSR has been serving Manchester since 1957.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:

You May Also Like

News

SCHOOL ALERT: Administrators asking parents of New Union, Coffee Middle students to pick up children after water main break

A water main break in the New Union area has left two county schools with no water. New Union Elementary is without water and...

May 19, 2023

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023