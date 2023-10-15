Thunder Radio announces expansion of The Morning Show

Thunder Radio WMSR is excited to announce that “The Morning Show with Josh and Holly” will now be longer!

The show, which has been a longtime favorite of Thunder Radio listeners on their ride to work and school Monday through Friday will now be 30 minutes longer, airing 6:30-8:30 a.m. Monday through Friday.

The change will take place beginning Wednesday, November 1st.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The additional 30-minute segment is being dubbed: “The Morning Show Overdrive”, and it is sponsored by First Vision Mortgage.

Hosted by Josh and Holly Peterson, “The Thunder Radio Morning Show” (sponsored by Middle Tennessee Surgical Associates) features interactive phone-call segments, games, prizes and other attempts at humor from the married co-hosts. It has aired in its current form since January of 2020 and continues a long-standing tradition of live and local morning content on WMSR, dating back to the days of News & Views.

Morning Show can be heard at 107.9 FM, AM 1320, 106.7 FM (Tullahoma) and worldwide at thunder1320.com or on the Manchester Go Smartphone app. Archived versions of the show can be heard here: https://thunder1320.com/downloads/

Other programming changes

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The expansion of The Morning Show means other programming changes.

Swap & Shop – which is Coffee County’s longest running daily radio program – will now be a 15-minute, fast-paced show from 8:30-8:45 a.m. Monday through Friday. That change will also take effect on Wednesday, November 1st.