Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Thunder Radio adds Fox News updates to daily lineup

Published

Thunder Radio WMSR in Manchester has added Fox News Radio as its national news partner for on-air programming, announced station co-owner Josh Peterson.

Fox News Radio content will start fully airing on the station beginning January 2, 2023. Fox News Radio will provide top-of-the-hour national news updates, along with 1-minute news updates through the hour. Fox News Radio will replace CBS News.

“We are excited to partner with Fox News Radio, giving our listeners thorough national news throughout the day to go along with our local news and sports coverage,” said Peterson.

“Of course we pride ourselves on our local shows, news and sports,” added Peterson, “But we need good partners to bring nationally relevant content to our listeners in this area and we are confident Fox News Radio provides exactly that.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Thunder Radio WMSR has been broadcasting in Manchester, Tennessee since 1957 and is locally owned by Josh and Holly Peterson.

You can hear Thunder Radio on the FM dial in Manchester and rural Coffee County at 107.9 FM, in Tullahoma at 106.7 FM or around Coffee County and surrounding counties at 1320 AM. You can also listen worldwide using the Manchester Go smartphone app (free download) or at thunder1320.com by clicking here.

See the Thunder Radio daily on air calendar here.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Farmer’s Almanac calling for ‘cold and snowy’ winter in Tennessee

The 2023 Old Farmer’s Almanac is telling “A Tale of Two Winters.” On sale everywhere August 30, the newest edition of North America’s most trusted...

August 25, 2022

News

Manchester man reported as missing person

Manchester Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a Manchester man who has been reported missing by his family. According to MPD,...

August 18, 2022

News

UPDATE: Coffee County Sheriff’s Department identifies suspect in school threat

UPDATE: 10:05pm — Coffee County Sheriff’s Department authorities have identified the suspect in this case as a 16-year old from Franklin County and state...

August 21, 2022

News

Dot Foods breaks ground on Manchester facility

 Dot Foods, Inc., North America’s largest food industry redistributor broke ground Thursday (Aug. 25, 2022) on the company’s 13th U.S. distribution center, which will be located...

August 28, 2022