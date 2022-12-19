Thunder Radio adds Fox News updates to daily lineup

Thunder Radio WMSR in Manchester has added Fox News Radio as its national news partner for on-air programming, announced station co-owner Josh Peterson.

Fox News Radio content will start fully airing on the station beginning January 2, 2023. Fox News Radio will provide top-of-the-hour national news updates, along with 1-minute news updates through the hour. Fox News Radio will replace CBS News.

“We are excited to partner with Fox News Radio, giving our listeners thorough national news throughout the day to go along with our local news and sports coverage,” said Peterson.

“Of course we pride ourselves on our local shows, news and sports,” added Peterson, “But we need good partners to bring nationally relevant content to our listeners in this area and we are confident Fox News Radio provides exactly that.”

Thunder Radio WMSR has been broadcasting in Manchester, Tennessee since 1957 and is locally owned by Josh and Holly Peterson.

You can hear Thunder Radio on the FM dial in Manchester and rural Coffee County at 107.9 FM, in Tullahoma at 106.7 FM or around Coffee County and surrounding counties at 1320 AM. You can also listen worldwide using the Manchester Go smartphone app (free download) or at thunder1320.com by clicking here.

